IIM CAT 2018 registration starts tomorrow, 5 things you need to know

IIM CAT 2018: The registration process for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 will begin tomorrow, August 8. All the candidates who wish to appear for the management entrance examination can apply through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, till September 19, 2018.

This year, IIM Calcutta will conduct the examinations on Sunday, November 25 in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. The admit card will be released on October 24, and students can download it through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2018 registration: Five things you need to know

Preference of selecting four cities

Candidates will get preference to select four cities where the exam centre located in order of preference. Cities and centres will be assigned to the candidates only after the last date for CAT 2018 registration and hence candidates need not rush to block slots and cities in the initial days of registration. Concerned authority will try their best to assign candidates to their first preferred city. In case it is not possible, they will be assigned a city following their given order of preference. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted an alternate city. However, candidates will not be able to select the session because it will be assigned randomly

Registration fee

Candidates must pay the registration fee through online payment modes only, which will include credit cards, debit cards and net banking.

Test format to be available from October 17

Tutorial to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 17. The website contains a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) that addresses some of the commonly asked queries regarding CAT 2018. Candidates may also contact the CAT helpdesk over email or phone.

Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections —

1) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

2) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

3) Quantitative Ability

JNU to accept CAT scores for MBA admission

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept the CAT scores for admission in the School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme. The Common Admission Test 2018 (CAT 2018) is conducted by the IIMs to fill seats in their PGP programmes. The entrance exam’s scores are accepted by many B-schools. This will be the flagship year for the MBA programme at JNU. The VC has tweeted that the session will start from July next year.

