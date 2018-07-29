IIM CAT 2018: Exams on November 25, check dates for admit card, registration

IIM CAT 2018: The online registration to apply for the CAT examination will begin on August 8, and will continue till September 19, 2018. IIM CAT 2018: The online registration to apply for the CAT examination will begin on August 8, and will continue till September 19, 2018.

IIM CAT 2018: The Common Admission Test for admissions to IIMs across the country will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018. This year, IIM Calcutta will conduct the examination in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. The online registration to apply for the CAT examination will begin on August 8 and will continue till September 19, 2018. The admit card will be released on October 24, and students can download it through the official website, iimcat2018.in.

IIM CAT 2018: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted sixty minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections, A. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, B. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, C. Quantitative Ability.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country. The results for the CAT are usually released in the second week of January. The results of CAT 2017 was declared on January 8. The overall 100 percentile was scored by 20 candidates, however, only two female candidates and three non-engineers came in top 20

