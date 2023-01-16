scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

IIM CAP 2023 schedule released; check how to apply

IIM CAP 2023 registrations: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of IIM CAP — cap2023.iimu.ac.in. The last date for applying in CAP 2023 is January 19, 2023.

IIM, IIM CAP, IIM CAP 2023, schedule, IIM CAP examIIM CAP 2023 interview will be held online this year. (Representative Image. Express photo)
Listen to this article
IIM CAP 2023 schedule released; check how to apply
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IIM CAP 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur (IIMU) today released the Common Admission Process (CAP) schedule 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of IIM CAP — cap2023.iimu.ac.in. The last date for applying in CAP 2023 is January 19, 2023.

Read |Kumar Birla willing, government wanted him for another year but IIM-A board voted to get new chairman

IIM CAP 2023 interview will be held online this year, the institute announced. Allocation of CAP 2023 personal interview (PI) date and timing to the registered CAP-2023 candidates will be done in the second week of February 2023. 

IIM CAP 2023 registrations: how to apply

Step 1: Visit the IIM CAP 2023 official website of IIM CAP — cap2023.iimu.ac.in.

Step 2: Login by entering credentials such as CAT ID and password or date of birth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

Step 3: Enter the required information such as personal, academic details.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Submit the CAP 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The PI is divided into three phases to conduct the personal interview (PI) session. The first phase would be conducted from February 13 to 18, the second phase is from February 20 to 25 and the last phase is from February 27 to March 4.

Advertisement

CAP 2023 is held for admission to Post Graduate Programs (PGP) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes offered by IIMs. Shortlisted candidates will be granted admission at IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Ranchi, IIM Kashipur, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Raipur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Trichy, and IIM Udaipur. For more details check the official website of IIM CAP — cap2023.iimu.ac.in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 14:25 IST
Next Story

Vengaivayal caste crime: Accused yet to be held, VCK MP Thirumavalavan announces protest on Jan 19

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close