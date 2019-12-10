IIM-Calcutta to launch executive course in communication strategies

IIM Calcutta campus (File Photo) IIM Calcutta campus (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is all set to launch the Executive Programme in Communication Strategies for Corporate Leaders (EPCSCL), to commence in January 2020.

The six-month programme will be delivered via integrated virtual and classroom sessions, using Direct to Device (D2D) mode from 9 am to noon, every Saturday. Further, candidates will have to spend six days at the IIM-Calcutta campus. The first leg of the three-day campus visit will be scheduled in the middle of the programme and the last leg of three visits would be at the end.

The curriculum will include conceptualising start-ups, argumentation/persuasion, leadership narrative, communication analytics, leaders as conflict processor, oratory evaluation, cross-cultural business communication, business investigations, evaluations on business case presentations.

Working professionals wishing to participate in the programme must possess a minimum experience of eight years. Candidates should also have a graduate degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks.

Candidates will have to appear for two exams which will be evaluated by IIM faculty. In case candidates have poor grades in both tests, they will only get a participation certificate instead of participation and successful completion and grade-card certificates.

The last date to apply for the course is November 30. Candidates will have to pay a programme fee of Rs 1.26 lakh and Rs 36,000 as campus module along with Rs 1000 as application fee.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd