IIM-Calcutta to launch certificate programme in Advanced Strategic Management

Indian Institute of Management (IIM Calcutta) is all set to roll out its Advanced Programme in Strategic Management (APSM) in September 2019. A six-month long programme, APSM is aimed at enabling its students to think strategically, right from inception to implementation.

Advertising

READ | Why most drop-outs from IITs, IIMs are from reserved category?

Professor, Mritiunjoy Mohanty from IIM-Calcutta said, “We aim to deliver some key learnings through this course such as understanding strategic landscapes of industries, including the interface with law and regulation, and institutional variation across nations. Strategic planning and management are the need of the hour. They are the backbone of business and enterprises and require seamless implementation for successful results.”

IN VIDEO | Why most drop-outs from IITs, IIMs are from the reserved category?

Advertising

The programme will be delivered through a mix of live online sessions and face-to-face campus sessions. It is aimed at managers in organisations who are currently in roles that require them to handle strategic issues or managers who are looking to move into such roles.

READ | IIM-Kashipur witnesses 388% increase in female students enrollment

Interested candidates can register through the official website- iimcal.ac.in. The working professionals wishing to participate in the programme need to have a minimum experience of 7 years.