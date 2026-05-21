IIM Calcutta, TISS at NCVET’s first research meet: ‘Data key to policy’

The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), functioning under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has held the first meeting of its newly formed Research Advisory Committee (RAC), marking a move towards building a more research-driven and data-based approach to vocational education and skilling policies in India.

NCVET is the national regulator for vocational education and training in India. It is responsible for setting standards, regulating awarding bodies and assessment agencies, and ensuring quality in the skill development ecosystem. The council works to align vocational education and training programmes with industry needs and broader employment trends.

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According to the ministry, the newly formed Research Advisory Committee will guide the establishment of a dedicated Research Division within NCVET. The proposed division is intended to function as a national research and knowledge hub focused on vocational education, labour market analysis, assessment systems, regulatory reforms, and quality assurance.

The first RAC meeting was chaired by Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Chairperson of NCVET, in New Delhi.

The meeting brought together representatives from government departments, academia, industry bodies, think tanks, and research organisations. Participants included experts and officials from NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Directorate General of Training (DGT), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Ashoka University, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), and Young Lives India, among others.

During the discussions, the committee focused on defining short, medium, and long-term research priorities for the vocational education and training sector. Key themes included skill gap analysis, labour market trends, adoption of emerging technologies, improving regulatory systems, and strengthening coordination among institutions working in the skilling ecosystem.

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The committee also discussed the need for better institutional collaboration and greater participation of states in research and policy discussions related to vocational training. Officials highlighted the importance of creating broader frameworks for analysing future workforce requirements and integrating youth perspectives into skill development planning.

According to the ministry, the committee will meet quarterly to review progress and identify future priorities. The Research Division is expected to support evidence-based policymaking and help improve long-term planning in India’s vocational education system.

The proposal to establish the Research Division was approved in principle during the 12th meeting of the NCVET Council in January 2026 and later ratified by the General Body of NCVET. The ministry said the initiative is aimed at strengthening the credibility, responsiveness, and overall quality of India’s vocational education and training ecosystem through institutionalised research and data-backed governance.