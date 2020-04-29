IIM-Calcutta starts next session virtually

The 14th batch has started online forIIM-C The 14th batch has started online forIIM-C

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has started its one-year full-time MBA programme virtually. The IIM has kept up with the academic calendar and the course was flagged off digitally by the IIM-C director Anju Seth on April 20. This is the 14th batch of the one-year MBA programme.

Last week, the IIM-Ahmedabad also started its 15th batch of the residential Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX) digitally. The classes will be held online till the lockdown and the officials said that they would “review the situation and follow advisories of the Central and state governments to resume classes on campus” to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Follow Indian Express Covid-19 tracker for latest updates

The 14th batch of the MBA program has 68 students from 20 different industry sectors with an average work experience of 8.33 years, informs the institute. Most of the students, 35 per cent are from IT and ITES background.

The IIM has also received more applications from women this year. The gender diversity for the incoming batch stands at 18 per cent. Last year, of the 62 students in the MBA-PGPX batch, only 7 were females.

The director, IIM-Calcutta said, “Resilience and adaptability in switching temporarily to digital delivery for the benefit of students in the MBAEx Programme. We have worked seamlessly to plan, develop and deliver online courses to ensure the timely commencement of the programs while ensuring students’ learning is not compromised.”

The chairperson MBAEx called lockdown a skilling opportunity for teachers.

Schools and colleges across the country have been closed since mid-March. Classes have been shifted online while many institutes are contemplating to start their classes digitally, IIMs have spearheaded the move. Meanwhile, the undergraduate courses across the nation would start from September instead of June, as reported by The Indian Express earlier.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd