IIM-Calcutta sees rise in female enrolment in MBAEX programme

The Institute of Management (IIM Calcutta) witnessed a sharp rise in the enrollment of female candidates in its MBAEX course, a one year full-time MBA Programme for Executives. The strength of the female candidates increased to 11 per cent from 9 per cent from the previous batch.

Advertising

“Apart from diversity in work experience, current batch has greater gender diversity compared to previous batch. Last year, the female candidates’ strength was 9% of the batch strength which has increased to 11% in this year batch,” read the IIM-Calcutta release.

The 13th batch of MBAEx programmes has 63 candidates who come from diverse backgrounds and have a minimum work experience of 8 years. “The current Batch of MBAEx programme has 63 candidates (average age of 31 years) from diverse background (15 industries, innumerable functional areas and 51 organizations with an average work experience of 8.75 years. 17% of the batch has prior international work experience with an average international work experience of 1 year). The incoming 2019-20 batch has a median GMAT score of 690,” the release said.

“Since the modest beginning in year 2006, MBAEx (Earlier PGPEX) programme of IIM Calcutta has come a long way to a stage where the world has started taking note of the programme. Every year the programme has taken great strides in terms of global rankings as compared to any other institute in the world. We are delighted to welcome the new batch and look forward to providing them a great learning experience at the institute,” said Amit Dhiman, Chairperson – MBAEx, IIM Calcutta.

The institute’s MBAEx programme started participating from 2017 in the annual FT MBA Global ranking with an initial ranking of 95th . It entered into the list of top 50 MBA programmes in the world, according to the FT Global MBA 2019 ranking, with an improved ranking of 49th, up from 78th in the previous year.