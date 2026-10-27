IIM Calcutta records 100% summer placements, highest-ever average stipend of Rs 1.93 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has recorded 100% summer placements for the 63rd batch of its two-year MBA programme, with the average monthly stipend reaching an all-time high of Rs 1.93 lakh and a median monthly stipend of Rs 2 lakh, according to the institute.
A total of 475 students secured 546 offers from 156 companies through the institute’s student-led placement process. The placement season concluded ahead of schedule during Cluster 3. The institute also recorded its highest number of Cluster 1 offers since the introduction of the cluster-cohort placement framework.
Consulting emerged as the largest recruiting sector, accounting for 220 offers, or 40.29% of the total. Top recruiters included Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Kearney, McKinsey & Company and Roland Berger.
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Finance accounted for 127 offers, representing 23.26% of the total. Roles spanned investment banking, private equity, venture capital, markets, asset and wealth management, and corporate finance. Participating firms included Avendus, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Jefferies, JP Morgan, Moelis & Company, Rothschild & Co and UBS.
General management and marketing roles together accounted for 158 offers, or 28.94% of the total. Companies recruiting in these domains included Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, Godrej, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestle, Procter & Gamble and Tata Administrative Services.
Technology, digital and product management roles attracted recruiters such as Amazon, American Express, Google, Microsoft and Salesforce.
The institute also recorded participation from 51 first-time recruiters, including Asian Paints, Gridlines, L.E.K. Consulting, L’Oreal, Mondelez International, Raine Group, Samara Capital and UKG.
Commenting on the placement outcomes, IIM Calcutta Director Alok Kumar Rai said the results reflected industry confidence in the institute’s talent pool, brand and industry-aligned curriculum. He also acknowledged the role of corporate partners and the institute’s alumni network in mentoring students and preparing them for their professional careers.
Sudarshan Kumar, chairperson of placements at IIM Calcutta, credited the students for the outcome. “Their professionalism, judgement and dedication enabled us to balance student interests with recruiter expectations within a compressed timeframe. This entirely student-run process reflects the autonomy and agency we entrust to our students, while the batch’s support for one another throughout the season exemplified the collective spirit of IIM Calcutta.”
Students also highlighted the range of career opportunities and peer support during the placement process.
Varun M. Pai, who secured an internship with Goldman Sachs in Global Banking & Markets, FICC and Equities Trading, covering Hong Kong and Singapore, said the placement season opened opportunities across sectors, functions and geographies.
Khyatika Shah, who secured a sales and marketing internship with Hindustan Unilever, highlighted the support she received from fellow students during interview preparation. Anukriti, who secured a product management internship with Microsoft, credited the wider IIM Calcutta ecosystem for helping her secure the opportunity.
Radhika Garodia, who secured a summer consultant role with L.E.K. Consulting, said the institute offered exposure to career paths across consulting, marketing and general management, with opportunities to engage with a broad range of companies.