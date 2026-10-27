IIM Calcutta records 100% summer placements, highest-ever average stipend of Rs 1.93 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has recorded 100% summer placements for the 63rd batch of its two-year MBA programme, with the average monthly stipend reaching an all-time high of Rs 1.93 lakh and a median monthly stipend of Rs 2 lakh, according to the institute.

A total of 475 students secured 546 offers from 156 companies through the institute’s student-led placement process. The placement season concluded ahead of schedule during Cluster 3. The institute also recorded its highest number of Cluster 1 offers since the introduction of the cluster-cohort placement framework.

Consulting emerged as the largest recruiting sector, accounting for 220 offers, or 40.29% of the total. Top recruiters included Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Kearney, McKinsey & Company and Roland Berger.