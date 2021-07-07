IIM Calcutta receives Rs 3.24 crore endowment from Class of 1992

This contribution from the alumni batch will be utilised in the establishment of an endowed chair professorship along with augmenting classrooms. File

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has received funding support of Rs 3.24 crore from the 27th post-graduate programme (PGP) batch for developing state-of-the-art academic and infrastructure facilities, an official statement said. The class of 1992 raised Rs 3.24 crore among their batch members to give back to their alma mater.

This contribution from the alumni batch will be utilised in the establishment of an endowed chair professorship along with augmenting classrooms for pedagogical flexibility. This will include up-gradation of the technological framework along with improvements in allied infrastructure.

Read | All new courses to be offered by IIMs from academic year 2021-22



The PGPEx classroom L-52 in the New Academic Block has been renamed as ‘Class of 1992 – 27 FOREVER Seminar Hall’ in recognition of their contributions. The renaming ceremony was inaugurated by Professor Subir Bhattacharya, Director In-Charge, IIM Calcutta

“Every gift makes a unique impact and here at IIM(C), we have always appreciated the endorsement of our alumni spread across the globe. We offer our sincerest appreciation to the 27th PGP batch for their generosity and the re-affirmation of their emotional connection with their alma mater, Thank you!” said Professor Manish Thakur, Dean (New Initiatives & External Relations), IIM Calcutta.

He said “This donation marks a new landmark in alumni contributions and showcases the affection these alumni have towards IIM Calcutta. Advancement of learning modalities has always been a priority for us.”