IIM Calcutta placement: Top 25% students offered Rs 50.86 lakh

Consulting firms are the top recruiters in the final placement of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. As per a statement issued by the institute, after consulting, finance, sales and marketing companies were the top recruiters.

The final placement drive concluded on February 24 for the entire 58th batch. A total of 573 offers were secured through the placements which were conducted in hybrid mode. The average yearly compensation at the end of placement season was Rs 35.07 lakh and median compensation was Rs 33.67 lakh with the top 25 per cent percentile (in terms of salaries offered) of students receiving yearly compensation on average of Rs 50.86 lakh.

Also read | IIT Kanpur to launch eMasters in Construction Engineering

As per the official statement, 232 offers were made from the consulting sector, it also had the highest number of recruitments. The finance sector made 86 offers and the two sectors combined accounted for 55.5 per cent of the total recruitment.

The top recruiters in the consulting sector were firms such as— Accenture Strategy, Bain and Co, Boston Consulting Group, Kearney and McKinsey and Co.

The other two top recruiting sectors — sales and marketing and general management accounted for 23.4 per cent of the total hiring. Sales and marketing made 52 offers, while general management made 82 offers. Companies such as Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services, Vedanta were the top recruiters from this sector.

Nearly 18.2 per cent of hiring was done by top software services and E-commerce brands including— Amazon, Adobe, Flipkart, Microsoft, Navi, Paytm, Salesforce, Zomato, and more.