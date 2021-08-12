IIM-Calcutta launches executive programme in healthcare management

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta today announced to offer a one-year executive programme in healthcare management (EPHM) commencing from September 2021. The programme aims to provide an outlook of the healthcare sector across the world, the latest policies and their implementation. This also comprises practices such as disaster and epidemic management which is extremely relevant for professionals in the current environment.

The objective of the programme is to develop an interdisciplinary orientation towards the management of healthcare and training the participants in managerial leadership. The course also familiarises participants with innovation and entrepreneurship in the Indian healthcare sector and inculcating comparative frameworks in understanding healthcare challenges in developing countries.

Applicants can apply till the end of August 2021 at timestsw.com/course/iim-calcutta-executive-programme-in-healthcare-management/.

The course can be attended by all healthcare professionals — doctors, hospital administrators, professionals from medical and allied sectors such as pharmaceuticals and medical insurance as well as healthcare entrepreneurs. The one-year programme will be offered through a blended learning format of online classes and a 10-day campus visit. Classes will be conducted every Sunday.

The programme will be highly experiential and interactive, comprising participant presentations and discussions, case studies, online lectures and presentations by guest speakers. All participants will be undertaking a Capstone Project, which engages the students in teams to pursue a project that is of their specific interest.

Also Read | IIM-Kozhikode launches four new certificate programmes

Rajesh Bhattacharya, program director, IIM Calcutta said, “The purpose of EPHM is to upskill and prepare professionals for the future in the healthcare sector and enable them with the right knowledge to become better decision-makers.”

Medical practitioners and administrators with MBBS/BDS/BAMS degree or equivalent recognised by UGC/AICTE/MCI or equivalent, students with biotechnology and biomedical background (bachelor’s degree or above) are eligible to apply. Applicants should have a minimum of three years of experience in the healthcare sector as of the application closure date.

Applicants from other disciplinary backgrounds shall also be eligible, provided they have minimum of five years of experience in the healthcare sector as on the application closure date.