IIM Calcutta launches course on digital mindsets, check eligibility and how to apply

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has rolled out a long duration programme on Competing on Digital Mindsets (CDM). The one-year programme will focus on the following modules – the ontology of the digital shift, cognitive tools for the digital world, competencies and skills for the digital landscape and organizing and executing for digital business.

The course, claims the institute, has been designed with the belief that the most robust talent in the IT sector will be the basis of a carefully cultivated digital mindset. “The programme aims to equip participants with the ability to think about technology and business differently – such that they can re-wire client organizations enabling them to become agile in technology and business, and redesign organization and business processes with a digital mindset and outlook,” according to the IIM.

The programme which starts in July 2019 and will have one session of three hours every week for a period of 11 months. The sessions will be delivered through direct to desktop mode. The participants will be engaged in the curriculum through lectures, case studies, experiential learning, an integrative capstone project along with guest lectures from practitioners.

To be eligible to enrol in the programme, the applicant must have a work experience of at least seven years after graduation.

The programme director, Seetharaman said “Gone are the days when IT professionals were only expected to develop, implement and maintain IT applications. Today, they also need to be more aware of different business domains, envision the changes and be able to visualize and create new digital experiences for their immediate and end customers. The CDM program aims to provide participants with the technical, business and soft skills to achieve this transformation.”

Prof. Roy, programme director added, “The digital disruption brings forth lots of opportunities for the average IT professional. At the same time, they need to unlearn and build new capabilities to see these opportunities and capitalize on them. This is where the CDM programme can make a difference.”

The course will be conducted for three hours a week online class for 11 months. Students will also get to visit the campus thrice for three to four days each. Interested can apply at https://acadgild.com/management/iim-digital-transformation-training-certification

Professor Priya Seetharaman, one of the programme directors, said, “A big challenge faced by the IT industry today is the demand from clients for digital capabilities. They can no longer merely provide tech apps that address information needs. Clients expect IT firms to scope, reach out and make digital solutions part of their larger business value propositions. This is where the CDM programme can make a difference. CDM is a cognitive reskilling programme targeted at mid-level executives in IT industry, designed to effect a mindset shift towards sensing, thinking, crafting, and enacting digital.”