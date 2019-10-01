IIM-Calcutta launches course for entrepreneurs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park launched ‘Startup Readiness, Growth and Education (S.U.R.G.E): An Entrepreneurship Programme’ in partnership with HUGHES Global Education India, a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes). The course will be delivered online. It will focus on helping budding and young entrepreneurs manage their businesses in the early phases.

The six-months long programme introduces professionals to various aspects of business and helps them get the right mindset, skills and knowledge for a successful venture. Designed for entrepreneurs, it entails a ‘capstone project’ where participants will create their business plan using tools and concepts covered in the various modules of the course and present it to a panel that will include venture capitalists.

Commenting on the collaboration, professor Suren Sista IIM Calcutta said, “India has seen a surge in entrepreneurial ventures, however, one in every three businesses fails and often because of reasons that could have been avoided if some basic tenets had been followed. Therefore, it is important for young individuals to learn the basics and prepare for the unexpected. The emphasis of this course is towards providing a 360-degree view of entrepreneurship and to ensure that students get a strategic outlook to managing problems.”

Anurag Bansal, Senior Director, Hughes Global Education said, “Available in 70 classrooms in more than two dozen cities, the programme is delivered over the Hughes Interactive Onsite Learning platform using live, interactive, real-time, two-way video. The course is taught not just renowned faculty but also with inputs from multiple stakeholders to provide in-depth and real-life paradigms. This ensures that the dynamic and comprehensively structured programme delivers maximum value in the shortest possible time.”