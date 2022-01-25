IIM Calcutta launches CFO Programme for professionals

IIM Calcutta has announced the launch of the second cohort of the CFO Programme with Eruditus. The CFO programme is for 9-months which is ideal for evolving and aspiring CFOs, holding senior leadership positions.

The curriculum is designed to help finance professionals acquire the knowledge and skills to be effective CFO and will provide them with more tools to enhance their leadership and decision-making capabilities.

All the enrolled executives, on successful completion of the program, would be eligible for the IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status. The second batch of live online and in-class sessions begins on March 27, 2022.

The programme is best suited for professionals who want to have an impact on the overall business of organization and align financial strategies to have maximum impact. The programme would help professionals climb the corporate ladder to next level in addition to providing them with exclusive networking opportunities.

Prof. Ashok Banerjee of IIM Calcutta said, “The modern-day CFOs role is increasingly inclined towards being more agile, tech-savvy compared to traditional ways. Today, CFOs act as an advisor, consultant for business expansions and take strategic decisions. In order to keep pace with the ever-increasing business demands, CFOs need to continuously upskill themselves.”