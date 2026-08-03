IIM Calcutta plans AI-first online MBA for professionals; graduates to get full degree, alumni status

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is set to introduce an AI-first Online MBA for working professionals, with the proposal set to be placed before the institute’s Academic Council for approval. In a statement, the institute said that the proposed programme will be a two-year blended MBA designed for professionals who wish to pursue management education without taking a career break.
Once approved, the programme will award the same Master of Business Administration degree as the institute’s flagship on-campus programme and provide graduates with full lifetime IIM Calcutta alumni status.
The institute said the curriculum has been designed by its faculty and will be delivered through IIM Calcutta’s own online learning platform. Artificial intelligence has been integrated across the curriculum, with applied AI content embedded in every management discipline alongside dedicated AI courses offered in both years.
According to the institute, the proposed programme will comprise six terms over two years, with the flexibility to complete it within three years. It will include more than 600 hours of credit-bearing instruction. While the first year will cover common foundational courses, the second year will offer electives that allow participants to specialise in areas of their choice.
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The proposed programme will also include three AI Labs, where student teams will work on live industry projects and present solutions before academic and industry juries. Other planned components include five campus immersion modules at the Joka campus, a mandatory international immersion at a business school in Singapore focused on sustainability or artificial intelligence, and a 24-month executive leadership coaching programme with periodic leadership assessments.
Prof Alok Kumar Rai, Director of IIM Calcutta, said the proposed programme aims to extend the rigour of an IIM Calcutta MBA to professionals who cannot leave their careers while integrating artificial intelligence into management education.
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The proposed Online MBA is intended for candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and at least three years of full-time work experience, with preference expected to be given to applicants with five or more years of experience. Admission will be based on a valid CAT, GMAT or GRE score, followed by a personal interview.
According to the institute, classes are proposed to be conducted live online from Thursday to Sunday, allowing participants to continue full-time employment while pursuing the degree. Details regarding programme fees, intake size, admission schedule and the international partner institution will be announced after the proposal receives Academic Council approval.