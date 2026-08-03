IIM Calcutta plans AI-first online MBA for professionals; graduates to get full degree, alumni status

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is set to introduce an AI-first Online MBA for working professionals, with the proposal set to be placed before the institute’s Academic Council for approval. In a statement, the institute said that the proposed programme will be a two-year blended MBA designed for professionals who wish to pursue management education without taking a career break.

Once approved, the programme will award the same Master of Business Administration degree as the institute’s flagship on-campus programme and provide graduates with full lifetime IIM Calcutta alumni status.

The institute said the curriculum has been designed by its faculty and will be delivered through IIM Calcutta’s own online learning platform. Artificial intelligence has been integrated across the curriculum, with applied AI content embedded in every management discipline alongside dedicated AI courses offered in both years.