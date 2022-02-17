IIM-Calcutta launches advanced programme in strategic project management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has launched an Advanced Programme in Strategic Project Management (APSPM) with Eruditus. People interested in enrolling in this programme can visit the official website — http://www.iimcal.ac.in.

The APSPM Programme is a nine-months long course with the aim to equip mid and senior executives with the ability to plan and effectively manage projects in their organisation. It is scheduled to begin from April 2022.

This programme by IIM Calcutta has been specifically designed for senior executives looking for formal training in project and portfolio management. The programme content introduces the participants to the concepts of project and portfolio management, and the advanced tools and techniques available for implementing them in different businesses. The capstone project provides participants with an opportunity to apply the learnings from the programme to a project through its life cycle.

Eligibility

Interested candidates should be graduate with minimum nine years of work experience and minimum 50 per cent in graduation/post graduation.

The course is best suited for mid to senior-level executives who want to drive strategic initiatives with a data-driven approach. The participants must have direct or indirect experience of working on/managing projects.

All the enrolled executives, on successful completion of all the evaluation components and attendance criteria, would receive a certificate of completion and would be eligible for the prestigious IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni Status. The third batch of live online and in-class sessions begins on March 27, 2022.

Course fee

The programme fee is Rs. 2,90,000, along with campus fee of Rs. 40,000 (and taxes applicable).