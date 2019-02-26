IIM-Calcutta launches courses in FinTech, financial blockchain

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta has announced an advanced programme in FinTech (financial technology) and Financial Blockchain for finance professionals. The programme will teach about FinTech and its impact on the banking and financial ecosystem. Additionally, the course will teach about using FinTech to design and drive new product strategies for their organisations. The programme will be offered in association with TalentSprint starting in May 2019.

This programme will be delivered in a hybrid executive format with onsite visits to the IIM-Calcutta campus and live online sessions via the TalentSprint digital platform. TalentSprint will also curate and offer start-of-art capstone projects for programme participants.

Indranil Bose, one of the programme directors, said, “A vast majority of firms in the banking and financial sector believe that the lack of adequate FinTech talent is an existential threat to their future. We plan to equip and enable 2000 FinTech professionals in the next few years.”

Eligibility: Working executives who are graduates/postgraduates in any discipline with minimum 50 per cent marks, with an experience profile of at least two years after graduation are eligible.

Interested candidates can apply at the official partnered website — iimcal.talentsprint.com/fintech/