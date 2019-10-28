IIM-Calcutta is best B-school in India, 17th in world: Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2019

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has ranked 17 globally in the latest Financial Times’ Masters in Management Rankings 2019. Its two-year Masters in Business Administration (earlier Post Graduate Programme in Management) has advanced by six ranks this year. The institute has ranked first among the five Indian B-Schools listed in the FT rankings.

Advertising

Among the parameters that the ranking was focused on, IIM-Calcutta did better than its nearest Indian compatriots in categories which include today’s salary, weighted salary, salary percentage increase, career progress ranking, the involvement of international faculty, the inclusion of international board members, percentage of female faculty and student gender diversity ratio.

IN VIDEO | Why most drop-outs from IITs, IIMs are from the reserved category

Commenting on the 2019 rankings, Professor Prashant Mishra, Dean, New Initiatives and External Relations said, “With the internationalisation of our curriculum over the years and some of the best faculty from across the world, our offerings are curated to address the needs of the dynamic business environment. As a result, we’ve been able to create a pool of ethical and responsible leaders across domains. The rankings will help us network more closely with the top B-schools across the globe.”

Advertising

The other parameters that are considered for rankings are value-for-money, aims achieved by alumni on taking the course, career services, employability among students within three months of completing the course, involvement of women in the institute’s board, international student in-take, international mobility ranking, international course experience ranking, faculty with doctorates, languages, course fee (local currency), course length (months), number of students enrolled 2018-19 and company internships.

FT rankings 2019: Top 10 business schools in Asia

1. Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Antai- China

2. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta- India

3. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad- India

4. Tongji University School of Economics and Management- China

5. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore- India

6. Essca School of Management- China

7. HKUST Business School- China

8. Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian- Singapore

9. National Chengchi University- Taiwan

10. National Sun Yat-sen University- Taiwan

Incidentally, based on the 2015 graduates’ ratings of their own programme, subject-wise, IIM Calcutta has been ranked number 1 in Economics and number 7 in Finance as subjects taught at the business schools. These rankings are based on the data collected from the top 10 B-Schools on the various subjects they teach.