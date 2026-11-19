The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has launched an AI-Powered Product Management (AIPPM) programme for working professionals, looking to build expertise in product management and artificial intelligence, enhance their analytical skills and develop into strategic product leaders driving product-led growth.
This nine-month programme, tentatively scheduled to begin in January 2027, is primarily aimed at mid- and senior-level management professionals, product managers, entrepreneurs, startup founders, business leaders and professionals working in technology and data-related fields.
According to the institute, the course will help its participants strengthen their capabilities in product strategy, customer-centric innovation, analytics, and strategic product leadership.
Course structure and enrolment fee
The programme is divided into 12 modules, covering different areas of product development, management and leadership. It also include a capstone project in which participants will work on product strategy development, MVP design and development, and go-to-market planning, followed by a final presentation.
Candidates will be required to pay Rs 2,97,500, excluding applicable taxes, to participate in this programme. The application window is active at the institute’s official website, imcal.ac.in, for eligible candidates to apply.
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Check the eligibility criteria
Working professionals with at least three years of work experience can apply for the programme, as mentioned by the institute on its official website. Applicants need to possess a graduate degree (10+2+3) or a diploma (10+2+3) from a recognised university or institution.
The programme is open to all candidates, regardless of their academic discipline. International applicants are required to have a graduation degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution in their respective countries.
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Programme duration and mode of delivery
The AI-Powered Product Management (AIPPM) programme will be directed by Prashant Mishra from the Marketing area and Soumyakanti Chakraborty from the Management Information Systems area at IIM Calcutta.
The programme is scheduled to run for nine months, from January 2027 to September 2027. Delivered through live online classes, the course will also include case studies, e-books, simulations and practical learning activities.
Online classes will be conducted once a week on Sundays, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Participants will also have to attend two campus visits, covering a total of four days, divided into two sessions of two days each.
What will participants get?
Participants who successfully complete the programme will become part of the IIM Calcutta Executive Education alumni network, comprising more than 35,000 members.
They will also receive an IIM Calcutta domain email ID and access to the institute’s alumni portal. Executive Education alumni will also be eligible for a 5% discount on the programme fee if they enrol in another Long Duration Programme (LDP).
Interested candidates can visit the official programme page on the institute’s official website to apply for the course or to know more about the programme and its pre-requisites.