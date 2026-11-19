The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has launched an AI-Powered Product Management (AIPPM) programme for working professionals, looking to build expertise in product management and artificial intelligence, enhance their analytical skills and develop into strategic product leaders driving product-led growth.

This nine-month programme, tentatively scheduled to begin in January 2027, is primarily aimed at mid- and senior-level management professionals, product managers, entrepreneurs, startup founders, business leaders and professionals working in technology and data-related fields.

According to the institute, the course will help its participants strengthen their capabilities in product strategy, customer-centric innovation, analytics, and strategic product leadership.

Course structure and enrolment fee