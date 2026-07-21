IIM Calcutta to develop case study on BJP’s Bengal poll win

According to the institute, the case study will examine the organisational and strategic aspects of the BJP's campaign in West Bengal.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is developing a management case study on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) organisational strategy during its electoral campaign in West Bengal. The institute said the study will be used for academic purposes and taught to management students to examine strategy, organisational capability and leadership in a non-business setting.

The case study is being prepared by IIM Calcutta Director Prof Alok Kumar Rai, Prof Ramya T Venkateswaran of the Strategy Group and Prof Bodhibrata Nag, retired professor from the Operations Group. Once completed, it will be published through the IIM Calcutta Case Research Centre in collaboration with Ivy Publishing, making it available to business schools and management institutions in India and abroad.