IIM Calcutta collaborates with FPSB India for financial planning programme

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India to launch an executive education programme in chartered financial planning. The pact was formalised in Mumbai by IIM-C director Prof. Alok Kumar Rai in the presence of FPSB global CEO Dante De Gori. Prof. P Rajesh Babu, Dean of Executive Education at IIM-C, also attended the ceremony.

According to the institute, the collaboration will allow IIM-C to offer specialised executive education in financial planning, blending its academic strengths with FPSB’s global expertise in professional standards and certification.