IIM Calcutta collaborates with FPSB India for financial planning programme

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India to launch an executive education programme in chartered financial planning. The pact was formalised in Mumbai by IIM-C director Prof. Alok Kumar Rai in the presence of FPSB global CEO Dante De Gori. Prof. P Rajesh Babu, Dean of Executive Education at IIM-C, also attended the ceremony.
According to the institute, the collaboration will allow IIM-C to offer specialised executive education in financial planning, blending its academic strengths with FPSB’s global expertise in professional standards and certification.
Sharing the development on X, Prof. Rai said, “Signed MoU with FPSB India, a subsidiary of FPSB USA, in the presence of Mr Dante De Gori, Global CEO, in Mumbai today for starting up of Executive Education of Chartered Financial Planning programme at @IIM_Calcutta. Dean Executive Education Prof. P Rajesh Babu was also present.”
Meanwhile, fourteen Indian institutions have featured in the QS Global MBA and Business Master’s Rankings 2026, with three of the country’s premier IIMs securing spots in the global top 100. IIM Bangalore leads the pack at 52nd place, climbing one position from last year. IIM Ahmedabad follows at 58th, up two places, while IIM Calcutta has reached 64th, improving by one rank. According to QS, these gains reflect consistently strong performance in employability, return on investment, and thought leadership.
Beyond the top three, IIM Indore has improved into the 151–200 band, while IIM Kozhikode and IIM Udaipur have slipped compared to last year.
Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the higher education analytics firm best known for its annual World University Rankings, evaluated over 390 full-time MBA programmes across 80 countries for this edition. The Global MBA and Business Master’s Rankings are based on indicators including employability, ROI, thought leadership, and diversity, offering insights into the world’s leading study destinations for aspiring business leaders.
