IIM-Calcutta board accepts director Anju Seth’s resignation

Anju Seth was appointed as the first woman head of IIM-Calcutta in November 2018

The Board of Governors at IIM-Calcutta accepted the resignation of institute director Anju Seth on Wednesday and appointed the seniormost professor, Subir Bhattacharya, as the acting head of the institute.

As first reported by The Indian Express, Seth, the first woman director of IIM-Calcutta, had resigned citing a “breakdown of confidence” between her and board chairman Shrikrishna Kulkarni.

The confrontation with the board is a recurring theme in Seth’s resignation letter, in which she accused Kulkarni of running a smear campaign against her. “The board chose to draw up various resolutions alleging vague wrongdoings and condemning me without any evidence thereof while denying me the opportunity to defend my actions…,” she wrote.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the board described her allegations as “baseless”. It stated, “IIM Calcutta will continue to be run in the best traditions of good governance and transparency.” ens