IIM-Calcutta appoints Uttam Kumar Sarkar as new director

Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar is the new director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, the institute informed today. Sarkar is a professor at the Management Information Systems Group of the Institute. He has obtained his BTech, MTech, and PhD degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kharagpur.

In March, the Board of Governors at IIM-Calcutta accepted the resignation of institute director Anju Seth and had appointed the senior most professor, Subir Bhattacharya, as the acting head of the institute.

As first reported by The Indian Express, Seth had resigned citing a “breakdown of confidence” between her and board chairman Shrikrishna Kulkarni.

As per IIM-C, Sarkar has an outstanding academic record, and is a leading researcher in the field of information systems with numerous publications in prestigious international journals to his credit.

Sarkar has vast experience in leadership roles in India and extensive exposure to universities and academic communities worldwide, the institute claims.

Congratulating Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar, the chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIM Calcutta, Shrikrishna Kulkarni, said, “Professor Sarkar knows IIM Calcutta intimately: its history, culture and the aspirations of its large body of faculty, students, alumni, staff, Board, and all stakeholders. Moreover, he is acutely aware of “what needs to be done and how it must be done” to help IIM Calcutta achieve its global aspirations.”