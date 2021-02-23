IIM-Calcutta announces programme on communication strategies for corporate leaders

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Calcutta) has today launched communication strategies for corporate leaders programme. The six-month course aims to help participants to take leadership roles amidst diverse and complex corporate business scenarios.

The programme will be held online and classes will take place at the weekend. The graduates with 50 per cent marks can apply for the programme, meanwhile, senior managers and leaders with a minimum of 8 years of experience are preferred for the course.

Programme Director Professor Pragyan Rath said, “As a corporate business leader, it is essential to have the ability to effectively communicate the purpose of the organisation to its internal and external stakeholders. When it comes to leadership communication specifically, the right approach is essential to advance the business to the next level.”

According to programme director Professor Apoorva Bharadwaj, “The course will enable participants to be better orators, better strategists and conflict managers alongside nurturing their communication proficiency.”

Interested candidates can apply at virtual-classroom/iim-calcutta/iim-calcutta-epcscl.