IIM-Calcutta allows MBA students to pursue start-ups without losing placement chance

IIM-Calcutta has unveiled an initiative, allowing its MBA students to pursue entrepreneurial ventures without permanently foregoing campus placements, said a statement from the institute on Saturday.

The initiative was announced by IIM-Calcutta Director Alok Kumar Rai at a ceremony on Friday to induct 480 students into its 63rd MBA batch.

He said that students who choose to spend a year building start-ups instead of participating in campus placements will be eligible to return to the institute’s placement process the following year if they desire so.

The new batch comprises 67 per cent men and 33 per cent female students, with 41 per cent freshers and 59 per cent having prior work experience, the statement said.