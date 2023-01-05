scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

IIM Bodh Gaya placement season concludes; highest package worth Rs 48.58 lakh/year

IIM Bodh Gaya Placements 2023: The average domestic package of the batch's top 25, 50, and 75 percentile stood at Rs 21.82 lakh, Rs 18.79 lakh, and Rs 17.08 lakh, respectively.

IIM, IIM bodh gaya, IIM bodh gaya placements, IIM Placements, IIM campus placements, placements at IIM Bodh gayaThe largest recruiter were the BFSI industry (Image credit: IIM Bodh Gaya)
The placement season has concluded at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya. This year, the highest package received was Rs 48.58 lakh. The average and median domestic package for the batch stood at Rs 16 lakh and Rs 15.25 lakh, respectively. It has registered a growth of 34 per cent and 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Further, the average domestic package of the batch’s top 25, 50, and 75 percentile stood at Rs 21.82 lakh, Rs 18.79 lakh, and Rs 17.08 lakh, respectively.

Also read |Life in an IIT: From Kota to IIT-BHU, student juggles between hostel, academics and extracurricular activities

This year, the institute hosted nearly 70 companies to participate in the final placement for a batch of over 200 students.

The major recruiters were from the industries of BFSI, consulting, FMCG, IT and analytics, e-commerce and manufacturing. BFSI was the largest employer with nearly 50 per cent of the total offers.

All the major banks, insurance firms, and fintech firms such as Axis Bank, BNY Mellon, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, ICICI Prudential, IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Capital, Fincare SFB, Spice Money and Yes Bank participated in the final placement process, and 97 offers were made to the graduating batch.

Also read |JEE Advanced 2023: Why is Class 12 performance criterion important for IIT admissions

BFSI was followed by consulting, IT services and analytics firms extending 53 offers altogether.

The major recruiters in the consulting and analytics space were Deloitte US, Tiger Analytics, Kantar Analytics Practice, Kore.ai Software, Factspan Analytics, Brillio, CRISIL, and Accelalpha.

The major IT and services players included the likes of Sutherland Global, Bharti Airtel, CTS, Trinamix Inc, HCL Tech, iQuanti India, Infosys BPM, Zycus, Adobe Inc., Affinity, DemandFarm, and Park+ and more.

Also read |IITs, IIMs, NITs got over 10% of Centre’s total expenditure on education: Ministry of Education

The metals and mining and manufacturing sector offered 30 opportunities from companies such as Adani Group, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Hindalco Industries Limited, Mercedes-Benz, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited, and DTDC.

The graduating batch also witnessed decent participation from e-commerce giants such as FMCG, and market research firms like Amazon India, Bluestone, Haldirams, Reliance Retail, MoEngage, and Porter.

