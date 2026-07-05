IIM Bodh Gaya MBA batch sees 65% students from non-engineering backgrounds

The batch also brings a mix of fresh graduates and experienced professionals. A total of 114 students have prior industry experience, averaging 24.13 months. (Image via IIM Bodh Gaya)

The incoming MBA batch at IIM Bodh Gaya is dominated by students from non-engineering backgrounds, reflecting a broader shift in management classrooms towards greater academic diversity. As the institute began its 10-day Orientation Programme 2026, it welcomed students from disciplines ranging from commerce and humanities to life sciences, pharmacy and healthcare.

The flagship MBA 2026-28 batch comprises 293 students, including 69 women and 224 men, with three international students. Of these, 64.85% come from non-engineering disciplines, while 35.15% have engineering backgrounds. Students have been drawn from 23 States and Union Territories, creating a geographically diverse cohort.

The batch also brings a mix of fresh graduates and experienced professionals. A total of 114 students have prior industry experience, averaging 24.13 months. According to the institute, the cohort also includes students with achievements in academics, research, innovation, sports, cultural activities and community service.