IIM Bodh Gaya MBA batch sees 65% students from non-engineering backgrounds

The incoming MBA batch at IIM Bodh Gaya is dominated by students from non-engineering backgrounds, reflecting a broader shift in management classrooms towards greater academic diversity. As the institute began its 10-day Orientation Programme 2026, it welcomed students from disciplines ranging from commerce and humanities to life sciences, pharmacy and healthcare.
The flagship MBA 2026-28 batch comprises 293 students, including 69 women and 224 men, with three international students. Of these, 64.85% come from non-engineering disciplines, while 35.15% have engineering backgrounds. Students have been drawn from 23 States and Union Territories, creating a geographically diverse cohort.
The batch also brings a mix of fresh graduates and experienced professionals. A total of 114 students have prior industry experience, averaging 24.13 months. According to the institute, the cohort also includes students with achievements in academics, research, innovation, sports, cultural activities and community service.
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The specialised MBA in Digital Business and Artificial Intelligence (DB&AI) has admitted 96 students, including 26 women and 70 men, from 19 States and Union Territories. More than a quarter of the batch (27.1%) has prior industry experience. The institute said the programme has maintained a balanced mix of engineering and non-engineering graduates, reflecting the interdisciplinary nature of digital business.
The MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management (HHM) has enrolled 86 students, including 16 women and 70 men, from 20 States and Union Territories. The cohort includes graduates from life sciences, engineering, pharmacy, healthcare and allied disciplines. Around 18.6% of the students have previous professional experience.
Besides the MBA programmes, IIM Bodh Gaya has also inducted 18 PhD scholars and 40 Executive MBA students. The orientation programme will continue over the coming days with faculty interactions, corporate leadership sessions, alumni engagement, mentoring activities, team-building exercises, case-based learning workshops and other academic sessions.
Meanwhile, IIM Kozhikode has also reported a significant shift in the composition of its incoming MBA class. The institute inducted 599 students across its three full-time MBA programmes this year, with 59% of the cohort coming from non-engineering backgrounds. In its flagship MBA programme, 57% of students are non-engineers, while women account for a record 329 of the 499 students, taking female representation to 66%—the highest recorded for a flagship programme in the IIM system.