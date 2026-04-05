IIM Bodh Gaya confers 579 degrees in its 8th Convocation

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, was the chief guest.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya, held its 8th annual convocation on April 4,

conferring degrees on 579 new graduates. Of the graduating batch, 328 received an MBA degree, 86 received an MBA-DBM (Digital Business Management), 101 received an MBA HHM (Hospital and Healthcare Management), and 60 received a BBA-IPM (Integrated Program in Management). In contrast, 4 received Ph D, becoming the first batch to receive a doctoral degree from the Institute.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, was the

chief guest of the convocation.

At the 8th convocation, 409 graduating students secured their final offers through campus placement, with more than 180 recruiters participating, of whom more than 100 were first-time recruiters for the Institute.