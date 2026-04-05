IIM Bodh Gaya confers 579 degrees in its 8th Convocation

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya, held its 8th annual convocation on April 4,
conferring degrees on 579 new graduates. Of the graduating batch, 328 received an MBA degree, 86 received an MBA-DBM (Digital Business Management), 101 received an MBA HHM (Hospital and Healthcare Management), and 60 received a BBA-IPM (Integrated Program in Management). In contrast, 4 received Ph D, becoming the first batch to receive a doctoral degree from the Institute.
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, was the
chief guest of the convocation.
At the 8th convocation, 409 graduating students secured their final offers through campus placement, with more than 180 recruiters participating, of whom more than 100 were first-time recruiters for the Institute.
Consulting, IT Services, and Analytics emerged as the dominant domains this season, collectively rolling out over 130 offers, followed by BFSI with 110. The highest package in the Indian market stands at Rs 30 LPA, while it stands at Rs 45.63 LPA for international placements, mentions the press release.
Other key recruiters included Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, SAP Labs, Tech Mahindra, Deloitte, EY, PwC, HCL Tech, Tiger Analytics, Hexaware, Intellect Design Arena, UST Global, D.E. Shaw, Axis Bank, HSBC India, ICICI Bank, Moody’s, IDBI Bank, NSE, Grant Thornton, BSE, Federal Bank, Kotak Securities, BenQ, Bharat Electronics Limited, CenturyPly, Tata Power, Volvo Eicher, Exide, Jio BP, Jindal Steels, Coffee Day Group, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Piramal Foundation, MediBuddy, William J. Clinton Foundation, Narayana Health, and Mediversal Hospital among others.
L Ramkumar, Chairperson-in-charge. Board of Governors, IIM Bodh Gaya started the convocation virtually, and Dr Vinita S. Sahay, Director, IIM Bodh Gaya, presented the Institute’s annual report. Dr Sahay described 2025-26 as an academic year of unprecedented achievements across multiple dimensions, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing mindful, socially responsible and globally competent leaders. Global partnerships expanded to 43 international institutions, accelerating student exchange, joint research, and collaborative programmes across Europe, the United States, and Asia.