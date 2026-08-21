IIM Bangalore’s UG programmes attract 12,000 applications for inaugural batch of 80 students

IIM Bangalore’s undergraduate programmes have received 12,000 applications for their inaugural batch of 80 students, with the first cohort set to begin classes on August 31, 2026.
The inaugural batch comes as IIM Bangalore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Trusts (Sir Dorabji Tata Trust) on Friday for philanthropic support towards the development of its School of Undergraduate Studies. The school will be named the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore – Dorabji Tata School of Undergraduate Studies.
The MoU was signed by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and IIM Bangalore Board of Governors chairperson Dr Devi Shetty in the presence of Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma and IIM Bangalore Director-in-charge Prof U Dinesh Kumar.
Under the agreement, the Tata Trusts will support the establishment and initial development of academic infrastructure for the undergraduate school, besides contributing to its strategic direction, policy formulation and governance.
The school will initially offer two four-year, full-time residential programmes — BSc (Hons) in Data Sciences with a minor in Economics, and BSc (Hons) in Economics with a minor in Data Sciences. The inaugural cohort has 40 students in each programme.
The campus, located about 23 km from IIM Bangalore’s Bannerghatta Road campus in the Jigani-Anekal area, is being developed as a dedicated residential academic environment focused on interdisciplinary learning, research and innovation.
The Tata Trusts’ contribution will support the development of the new undergraduate campus, including academic facilities and student accommodation, as well as accessible infrastructure for people with disabilities.
The partnership will also support IIM Bangalore’s research and academic capabilities, including research clusters focusing on Artificial Intelligence, data science, algorithmic design, Indian Knowledge Systems and applied business learning. It will also contribute to developing a dedicated multidisciplinary faculty body.
Noel Tata said the partnership aims to support an institution that can set new benchmarks in undergraduate education and make a lasting contribution to the country.
IIM Bangalore officials said the School of Undergraduate Studies is part of the institute’s broader effort to bring its academic rigour and global orientation to undergraduate education, with a focus on preparing students for an AI-driven world.