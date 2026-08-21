IIM Bangalore’s UG programmes attract 12,000 applications for inaugural batch of 80 students

IIM Bangalore’s undergraduate programmes have received 12,000 applications for their inaugural batch of 80 students, with the first cohort set to begin classes on August 31, 2026.

The inaugural batch comes as IIM Bangalore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Trusts (Sir Dorabji Tata Trust) on Friday for philanthropic support towards the development of its School of Undergraduate Studies. The school will be named the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore – Dorabji Tata School of Undergraduate Studies.

The MoU was signed by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and IIM Bangalore Board of Governors chairperson Dr Devi Shetty in the presence of Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma and IIM Bangalore Director-in-charge Prof U Dinesh Kumar.