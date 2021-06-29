IIM-Bangalore virtually onboards PGP batch 2021-23 with 71% students from engineering background

A total of 483 students joined the 2021-23 batch of the two-year full-time post graduate programme in management and 45 students joined the Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore.

Ashis Mishra, chairperson (admissions and financial aid) and faculty in the marketing area of IIM Bangalore, informed that out of the 483 students, 347 are from an engineering background (71.84 per cent); 32.56 per cent of the engineers are from IITs and 31.12 per cent of the engineers are from NITs; GMAT median score is 730; there are 144 women and 339 men; the average work experience is about 23.47 months, and the average age is 23.93 years.

Altogether 13 candidates have professional qualifications (CA/CS/ICWA). The PGP batch has five overseas candidates (including one South Korean) and the rest 478 have gained admission through the Common Admission Test (CAT).

Out of the batch of 45, there are 51.11 per cent men and 48.89 per cent women; the average age is 23 year. The maximum number of students is from an engineering background, followed by students from Arts, Science and Management. The average work experience is 31 months.

Rishikesha Krishnan, director, IIM Bangalore, “Students need to understand digital technology. Once you have digital fluency, see how it relates to businesses. Moreover, understand the associated ethical issues. Second, learn the significance of data and use of data in business decisions – how to collect, clean, curate and analyse data.”

The director discussed the need to develop some traditional MBA skills as well, like written and oral communication, leadership skills, etc. He also discussed the pandemic and its challenges with the students. “Once the situation improves and the government lifts sanctions, we will try to get you to the campus with hybrid learning and then physical classes, and give you the full MBA experience,” he said.

The orientation programme from June 28-30 will cover the interaction of the new students with faculty members and other senior officials (deans, chairpersons) of the school regarding introduction to the programmes, learning online, administrative matters, activities, centres, committees and facilities.