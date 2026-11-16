IIM Bangalore Undergraduate Admission 2026: Response sheet for 11,161 candidates releasing soon

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore conducted its Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2026 on Sunday, November 15, with over 11,000 candidates appearing for the examination across the country. The entrance test was held by the institute at 44 examination centres established across 30 cities in India.

Of the 12,137 candidates who registered for the entrance test, 11,161 appeared for it, equaling an attendance rate of nearly 92%. Gender-wise, the attendance percentage stood at approximately 55% for male candidates and 45% for female candidates.

What’s next?

As announced by IIM Bangalore, candidates who appeared for the IIMB UG Admission Test 2026 will be able to check their recorded responses and provisional scores in the coming week. The institute will upload a direct link to access the response sheet and scores on its official undergraduate programmes webpage, ug.iimb.ac.in.