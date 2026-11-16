IIM Bangalore Undergraduate Admission 2026: Response sheet for 11,161 candidates releasing soon

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore conducted its Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2026 on Sunday, November 15, with over 11,000 candidates appearing for the examination across the country. The entrance test was held by the institute at 44 examination centres established across 30 cities in India.
Of the 12,137 candidates who registered for the entrance test, 11,161 appeared for it, equaling an attendance rate of nearly 92%. Gender-wise, the attendance percentage stood at approximately 55% for male candidates and 45% for female candidates.
What’s next?
As announced by IIM Bangalore, candidates who appeared for the IIMB UG Admission Test 2026 will be able to check their recorded responses and provisional scores in the coming week. The institute will upload a direct link to access the response sheet and scores on its official undergraduate programmes webpage, ug.iimb.ac.in.
Candidates will also receive emails containing the instructions for accessing their responses and provisional scores from the above-mentioned portal, according to IIM Bangalore.
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Following the release of the provisional scores and their respective response sheet, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections, if any, in their recorded responses. The objection submission window will remain active for next 48 to 72 hours, as specified in the email sent by the institute.
Candidates raising objections will be entitled to pay a prescribed processing fee, the amount of which will be notified to candidates over the mail. Submission of objections will be subject to payment of a prescribed fee, as mentioned by the institute.
All objections submitted within the stipulated timeframe will be examined by an expert panel. The institute will then make necessary corrections, if required, before finalising the scores.
The final scorecards for the IIMB Undergraduate Admission Test 2026 are expected to be displayed by the institute in the week following the response sheet release.
Entrance test 2026 highlights
The entrance test conducted by IIM Bangalore consisted three major sections, namely Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.
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Candidates were allotted 135 minutes to complete the test. Additional time was provided to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) in line with the prescribed guidelines.
Candidates who appeared for the exam are required to regularly check the official IIMB Undergraduate Programmes website mentioned above and their registered email accounts for more such updates.