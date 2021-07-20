IIM Bangalore to offer rural entrepreneurship incubation programme

The innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIM Bangalore, NSRCEL and Buddha Fellowship Program (BFP) have collaborated for a joint rural entrepreneurship incubation programme.

The rural entrepreneurship incubation programme aims to transform the development sector in terms of scale with quality and impact by attracting India’s best and brightest talent.

It is directed at creating an ecosystem to nurture, support and provide opportunities for these professionals to pursue their aspiration to become development entrepreneurs, and in turn, build the future of India that is modern and inclusive for its less privileged and marginalised communities. Applications are now open at https://bit.ly/RuralIncubation.

“Rural entrepreneurship, which is in its nascent stage, holds tremendous potential in our quest to build lives and livelihoods towards a more self-reliant nation. Our focus will be to support entrepreneurs who are already operating in rural areas as well as to provide opportunities for those who want to return to their roots to make an impact,” said Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Chairperson, NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore.

The rural entrepreneurship ecosystem and home-grown entrepreneurs have been overlooked and they face a lot of scalability challenges due to lack of knowledge and awareness on marketing, branding, quality standards, value chain creation, product innovation, Panchapagesan added.

Ved Arya, founder and director, Buddha Fellowship Program (BFP), said, “We aim to build on young Indians’ entrepreneurial dreams to solve problems of rural poverty and make our country self-reliant BFP’s mission is to groom 1,000 Buddha Fellows and impact the lives of five million people over the next ten years.”