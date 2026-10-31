IIM Bangalore records 100% summer placements; consulting accounts for half of offers

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has recorded 100 per cent summer placements for its PGP and PGPBA 2026-28 batches, with all 608 participating students securing offers from 128 organisations. The placement process was held from October 26 to 29.

Consulting accounted for 308 offers, or 50.7 per cent of the total, making it the largest recruiting domain. Accenture Strategy led hiring in this category with 123 offers, followed by Bain & Company and Boston Consulting Group with 23 each, EY Global Delivery Services and EY-Parthenon with 23 each, and Kearney with 19.

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The institute reported increased recruitment from technology companies, with hiring in the sector doubling from the previous placement cycle. The technology category recorded 51 offers from 21 organisations. Microsoft and Albertsons Companies made six offers each, while Google made four. Other recruiters included Adobe, Apple, Amazon, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics and Sprinklr.