IIM Bangalore records 100% summer placements; consulting accounts for half of offers
Consulting accounted for 308 offers, or 50.7% of the total, making it the largest recruiting domain. Accenture Strategy led hiring in this category with 123 offers, followed by Bain & Company and Boston Consulting Group with 23 each.
The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has recorded 100 per cent summer placements for its PGP and PGPBA 2026-28 batches, with all 608 participating students securing offers from 128 organisations. The placement process was held from October 26 to 29.
Consulting accounted for 308 offers, or 50.7 per cent of the total, making it the largest recruiting domain. Accenture Strategy led hiring in this category with 123 offers, followed by Bain & Company and Boston Consulting Group with 23 each, EY Global Delivery Services and EY-Parthenon with 23 each, and Kearney with 19.
The institute reported increased recruitment from technology companies, with hiring in the sector doubling from the previous placement cycle. The technology category recorded 51 offers from 21 organisations. Microsoft and Albertsons Companies made six offers each, while Google made four. Other recruiters included Adobe, Apple, Amazon, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics and Sprinklr.
IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2028: offers by domain
Tap a domain to see its firms and how many offers each made.
Consulting
22
firms
308
offers
Largest recruiter
Accenture Strategy
123 offers
22 firms, ranked by offers · scroll for all
Accenture Strategy123
Bain & Company23
Boston Consulting Group23
EY Global Delivery Services23
EY Parthenon23
Kearney19
TCS13
McKinsey & Company12
Alvarez & Marsal9
Deloitte8
Vector Consulting6
Oliver Wyman3
PwC AC3
PwC India3
Strategy& India3
YCP Auctus3
Accenture Technology Consulting2
LEK Consulting2
NRI Consulting2
Simon Kucher2
World Wide Technology2
Roland Berger1
Finance, Banking & Investments
33
firms
74
offers
Largest recruiter
Goldman Sachs
8 offers
33 firms, ranked by offers · scroll for all
Goldman Sachs8
Citibank5
Deutsche Bank5
Ajman Bank4
Motilal Oswal4
PwC India4
Bank of America3
Edelweiss Alternatives3
JP Morgan Chase & Co3
Standard Chartered3
Barclays2
Catamaran2
Cholamandalam2
Cranmore Partners2
Lighthouse Canton2
NaBFID2
Neo Wealth And Asset Management2
Rothschild and Co2
UTI Asset Management Company2
Avendus Capital1
Blackstone1
EY India (Lead Advisory)1
Fidelity International1
Gaja Capital1
Growtheum Investment Advisors1
HSBC Bank1
IndiaRF1
Kotak Mahindra Bank1
Morgan Stanley1
Multiples Alternate Asset Management1
Panthera Growth Partners1
Samara India Advisors1
UBS1
AI, IT & Technology
21
firms
51
offers
Largest recruiters
Albertsons Companies and Microsoft
6 offers each
21 firms, ranked by offers · scroll for all
Albertsons Companies6
Microsoft6
Google4
Nutanix4
UKG4
Adobe3
Eightfold.ai3
JP Morgan Chase & Co3
Sprinklr3
eBay2
IDeaS2
KPIT2
Amazon1
American Express1
Apple1
DCAL1
Firstsource1
Hexaware Technologies1
Optimized Group1
Salesforce1
Samsung Electronics1
Ecommerce, Payments, FinTech & Retail
10
firms
46
offers
Largest recruiter
American Express
17 offers
10 firms, ranked by offers
American Express17
Amazon7
Booking Holdings5
Cocoblu3
Navi3
Puma3
Swiggy3
Arvind Fashions2
KreditBee2
Purplle1
FMCG
14
firms
43
offers
Largest recruiter
Procter & Gamble
10 offers
14 firms, ranked by offers · scroll for all
Procter & Gamble10
ITC7
HUL4
Mondelez4
AB InBev3
Amul2
Dabur2
Nestlé2
Phillip Morris International2
The Coca-Cola Company2
Wipro Consumer Care2
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages1
Marico1
MARS1
Conglomerates
12
firms
40
offers
Largest recruiters
Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group and Reliance
5 offers each
12 firms, ranked by offers · scroll for all
Adani Group5
Aditya Birla Group5
Reliance5
GMR Group4
Godrej4
Mahindra4
TAS4
Hinduja3
CKA Birla2
RPSG2
Essar1
RPG Group1
Manufacturing, Construction, Energy & Infrastructure
11
firms
25
offers
Largest recruiter
Castrol India
5 offers
11 firms, ranked by offers · scroll for all
Castrol India5
Abhinandan Ventures3
ReNew3
Tata Steel3
Berger Paints2
Pidilite2
Saint-Gobain2
Vedanta2
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India1
Asian Paints1
Hero MotoCorp1
Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Entertainment & EdTech
9
firms
21
offers
Largest recruiter
Indegene
5 offers
9 firms, ranked by offers
Indegene5
Scaler3
Sun Pharma3
Carelon2
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories2
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals2
Medtronic2
Endemol Shine1
Sony Pictures1
Offers are counted within each domain. Four firms (Amazon, American Express, JP Morgan Chase & Co and PwC India) appear under two domains each.
Express InfoGenIE
Finance, banking and investment firms made 74 offers across 33 organisations. Goldman Sachs made eight offers, followed by Citibank and Deutsche Bank with five each. Recruiters also included Bank of America, Barclays, Blackstone, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and UBS.
Indian conglomerates increased the number of offers by 33 per cent, with 40 offers from 12 groups. These included Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, GMR Group, Godrej, Mahindra, Reliance and Tata Administrative Services.
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First-time recruiters accounted for approximately 40 per cent of the participating organisations. Other hiring areas included e-commerce, payments and fintech, FMCG, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.
Sector
Organisations
Offers
Consulting
22
308
Finance, banking and investments
33
74
AI, IT and technology
21
51
E-commerce, payments, fintech and retail
10
46
FMCG
14
43
Conglomerates
12
40
Manufacturing, construction, energy and infrastructure
11
25
Healthcare, pharmaceuticals, entertainment and edtech
9
21
Total across listed categories
132
608
The median monthly stipend for the batch stood at Rs 2 lakh, while the average was Rs 1.95 lakh. The institute also reported that more than 600 students received offers within two days, which it described as the highest number of offers made during a two-day summer placement process across IIMs.