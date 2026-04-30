IIM Bangalore slips to 64th globally; remains India’s only school in top 100: QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026

Overall, seven Indian business schools feature in the rankings this year, making India the second-most represented country in the Asia-Pacific region after China.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiApr 30, 2026 03:32 PM IST
IIM Bangalore CampusIIM Bangalore Campus (Image via official website)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s highest-ranked Executive MBA (EMBA) programme in 2026 is offered by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. According to the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026, it is placed 64th globally, down from 50th last year. It remains the only Indian institution within the global top 100 in this edition of the rankings.

Despite the decline in overall rank, the institute continues to perform strongly on key indicators, placing 42nd globally in Employer Reputation and 47th in Career Outcomes.

Overall, seven Indian business schools feature in the rankings this year, making India the second-most represented country in the Asia-Pacific region after China.

Notably, no other Indian business school features in the global top 100, which highlights a concentration of global competitiveness in just one institution from the country.

EMBA across the Asia-Pacific: Who’s leading and where India stands

Across the Asia-Pacific, 35 business schools from 14 countries have made it to the rankings. Among these, the top performers are dominated by Singapore and Australia, with China also maintaining a strong presence.

Here’s a look at the top EMBA institutions in APAC and their global ranks

National University of Singapore Business School – 14th

Melbourne Business School – 29th

Nanyang Business School – 35th

Singapore Management University – 38th

UNSW AGSM – 39th

University of Sydney Business School – 40th

Peking University HSBC Business School – 47th

Fudan University School of Management – 50th

CUHK Business School – 53rd

City University of Hong Kong – 58th

CEIBS – 60th

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore – 64th

Singapore and Australia each have three institutions in the global top 100, while China has four, compared to India’s single entry.

Story continues below this ad

Representation and top-100 presence across APAC

The rankings show a difference between the number of institutions featured and their presence within the top 100 globally. The table below summarises this across key APAC systems:

Country/Region Total Ranked EMBAs In the Global Top 100
China (Mainland) 8 4
India 7 1
Australia 4 3
Singapore 3 3

China has the largest number of ranked programmes (8) and also the highest number within the top 100 (4). India follows closely in total representation with seven institutions, but only one, that is, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, appears in the top 100.

Australia and Singapore, by comparison, have fewer total programmes, but a larger share of them are placed within the top 100. All three ranked programmes from Singapore, led by the National University of Singapore Business School, are within the top 100, while Australia has three of its four institutions in this band.

Regional movement and new entries this year

Changes within the APAC rankings this year include a mix of upward, downward, and new entries the QS rankings noted. Of the 35 APAC schools ranked, four have improved their positions, 15 have declined, and seven remain unchanged.

Story continues below this ad

Nine institutions appear for the first time, including City University of Hong Kong, which is the highest-ranked new entrant at 58th globally. South Korea enters the rankings for the first time, with Korea University Business School placed 76th. These additions expand the regional spread of EMBA providers within the rankings.

European B-schools lead globally

At the global level, the top positions remain largely unchanged, with institutions from Europe and the United States occupying the highest ranks.

Rank (2026) Institution Location
1 University of Oxford Saïd Business School United Kingdom
2 HEC Paris France
3 MIT Sloan School of Management United States

In the top 10 overall, the United States has four institutions, the United Kingdom has three institutions; these two countries together account for the majority of top-ranked EMBA programmes globally.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 30: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments