IIM Bangalore slips to 64th globally; remains India’s only school in top 100: QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026

India’s highest-ranked Executive MBA (EMBA) programme in 2026 is offered by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. According to the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026, it is placed 64th globally, down from 50th last year. It remains the only Indian institution within the global top 100 in this edition of the rankings.

Despite the decline in overall rank, the institute continues to perform strongly on key indicators, placing 42nd globally in Employer Reputation and 47th in Career Outcomes.

Overall, seven Indian business schools feature in the rankings this year, making India the second-most represented country in the Asia-Pacific region after China.

Notably, no other Indian business school features in the global top 100, which highlights a concentration of global competitiveness in just one institution from the country.