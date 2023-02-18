IIM Bangalore PGP placements conclude with 606 offers to 512 students

The lateral and final placements for the PGP and PGP-BA Class of 2021-23 of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) saw 606 offers, leading to all 512 students who appeared on two interview days.

Consulting companies made 221 offers led by Accenture with 32 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 26 offers. Prominent recruiters in the Information Technology and Product Management domain, who made 85 offers are Paytm (13), Microsoft (10), Cogoport (8), Jio Platform (7), among others.

There were 75 offers in the Finance domain while 86 offers were made in general management positions with Adani Group. Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles received 67 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms. Operations roles saw 15 offers and analytics sector rolled out 35 offers

“This season also witnessed the participation of companies from overseas locations like Europe, Dubai and Singapore with offers across Consulting, Finance and Business Strategy roles.” the release states.