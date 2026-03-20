IIM Bangalore PGP and PGPBA Class of 2026 record placements with 664 offers

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) in its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA) Class of 2024–26 has secured 664 job offers during the lateral and final placements, with 596 students participating in the process.
As stated in the press release, 35 per cent of the participating companies were new recruiters. Management consulting dominated the placement landscape, accounting for 45 per cent of all offers, while technology and product management roles contributed 15 per cent and investment banking roles 11 per cent.
Top recruiters by number of offers this year, as mentioned in the press release, were Accenture (101), Boston Consulting Group (29), Bain & Company (23), EY-Parthenon (23), American Express (15), Kearney (13), and Tata Consultancy Services (11). Other firms included:
Consulting (Strategy/Advisory/Technology) (24 firms – 267 offers):
Accenture Strategy (94), Boston Consulting Group (27), Bain & Company (23), EY-Parthenon India (22), Kearney (13), Tata Consultancy Services (11), Deloitte (10), Fujitsu Consulting (10), McKinsey & Company (9), Accenture Technology Consulting (7), Alvarez & Marsal (7), Oliver Wyman (6), PwC (6), KPMG (5), Accordion (3), Monitor Deloitte (3), Boston Consulting Group X (2), ISEG Foundation (2), World Wide Technology (2), EY-Parthenon Singapore (1), Samagra (1), Simon-Kucher & Partners (1), Strategy& India (1), YCP Auctus (1).
IT Software/Analytics/Product Management (40 firms – 85 offers)
Tekion (6), Media.net (5), BrowserStack (3), Capgemini (3), Deskera (3), Harness (3), HiLabs (3), Kimbal (3), NoBroker (3), Salesforce (3), Teradata (3), Uber (3), Cisco (2) CloudFiles (2), ConsultAdd Services (2), Eightfold.ai (2), Emergent (2), Gnani.ai (2), Google (2), HCL Software (2), Intellimation.ai (2), Microsoft (2), NetApp (2), Newgen Software (2), Okta (2), ORO Labs (2), SuperAGI (2), Trianz (2), Aurigo (1), Cognizant (1), Cohesity (1), DevRev (1), eBay (1), EXL Service (1), Firstsource (1), Galvantrix (1), Helius Technologies (1), Hexaware Technologies (1), Justdial (1), LTI Mindtree (1).
Finance/Banking/Investments/FinTech (38 firms – 68 offers)
Goldman Sachs (7), Navi (5), Bank of America (3), Deutsche Bank (3), EY India Lead Advisory (3), ICICI Bank (3), KreditBee (3), Snapmint (3), Yubi (3), Avendus Capital (2), BSE (2), Cholamandalam Finance (2), Citibank (2), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (2), O3 Capital (2), Arga Investment Management (1), Axis Bank (1), Bajaj Finserv (1), Barclays (1), Capital One (1), CRISIL (1), Edelweiss Alternatives (1), HDFC ERGO (1), HSBC Bank (1), IDFC First Bank (1), IIFL Finance (1), IIFL Securities (1), Kaleidofin (1), Kotak Mahindra Capital (1), Lincoln International (1), Monarch Networth Capital (1), NCDEX (1), Power Finance Corporation (1), PwC India CFIB (1), RXIL (1), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (1), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (1), UTI Asset Management Company (1).
E-Commerce/Payments/Telecom/Logistics (17 firms – 57 offers)
American Express (15), Amazon (9), Shadowfax (6), Myntra (4), NPCI (4), Pine Labs (4), Clicktech Retail (2), Delhivery (2), Eternal (2), Juspay (2), AAJ Supply Chain Management (1), Airtel (1), C-DOT (1), PhonePe (1), Tata Play (1), Tesco (1), Visa (1).
Manufacturing/Construction/Energy/Infrastructure (16 firms – 34 offers): Lodha Group (8), Abhinandan Ventures (3), Asian Paints (3), Bosch (3), Castrol India (2), Century Real Estate (2), HPCL-Mittal Energy (2), Jindal Aluminium (2), Tata Steel (2), ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (1), Ather Energy (1), Berger Paints (1), ELGi Equipments (1), Epic Group (1), SEDEMAC (1), Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (1).
FMCG/Retail (16 firms – 31 offers)
Procter & Gamble (4), Albertsons Companies (3), Amul (3), Hindustan Unilever (3), ITC (3), Wipro Consumer Care (3), Dabur (2), Pidilite (2), AB InBev (1), Diageo (1), Fast Retailing (1), Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (1), Marico (1), Mondelēz International (1), Nestlé India (1), The Coca-Cola Company (1).
Conglomerates (8 firms – 30 offers)
Essar (8), Aditya Birla Group (5), GMR Group (5), CKA Birla Group (4), Tata Administrative Services (3), Mahindra Group (2), Reliance Industries (2), Vedanta (1).
Healthcare/Education (11 firms – 20 offers)
Indegene (4), Sun Pharma (4), Vmock (3), Health City Cayman Islands (2), AstraZeneca (1), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (1), Haleon (1), Infinity Learn (1), Maiva Pharma (1), Optum (1), upGrad (1).