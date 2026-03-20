IIM Bangalore PGP and PGPBA Class of 2026 record placements with 664 offers

These offers were made by 177 firms to 596 students. As stated in the press release, 35 per cent of the participating companies were new recruiters. (Image source: iimb.ac.in)

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) in its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA) Class of 2024–26 has secured 664 job offers during the lateral and final placements, with 596 students participating in the process.

As stated in the press release, 35 per cent of the participating companies were new recruiters. Management consulting dominated the placement landscape, accounting for 45 per cent of all offers, while technology and product management roles contributed 15 per cent and investment banking roles 11 per cent.

Top recruiters by number of offers this year, as mentioned in the press release, were Accenture (101), Boston Consulting Group (29), Bain & Company (23), EY-Parthenon (23), American Express (15), Kearney (13), and Tata Consultancy Services (11). Other firms included: