IIM-Bangalore only Indian institute in top 50 of FT Executive Education Ranking

IIM Bangalore campus (File Photo) IIM Bangalore campus (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is the only Indian institute to secure rank in the top 50 of Financial Times’ Executive Education Ranking. The institute is at 45th spot globally. The FT Rankings have released two indexes in executive education — open programmes and custom programmes. IESE Business School, University of Navarra has secured the number one rank in over all category (including both open and custom courses).

IIM-B has been ranked at 55th spot in the executive education open programme and 52nd in the custom category. While IIM-B has improved its performance in the customised category from 57th spot last year to 52nd this year.

In the open category, three of the Indian institutes have been featured. The top one being IIM-B which has fallen six positions in the open program ranking as against last year. IIM-B has secured 55th spot this year. IIM-Ahmedabad is a close second in the open category with 58th rank, down from 57th last year. In the customised category, the Indian School of Business (ISB) has ranked 64th spot, up from 76th last year and IIM-Calcutta has debuted in this category at 65th rank.

There are 85 B-schools from across the world in the customised programme category and 75 in the open category. The global top five on Executive Education Customised category are –

1 IESE Business School, University of Navarra

2 HEC ParisFeatured business school

3 Essec Business School

4 Duke Corporate Education

5 SDA Bocconi School of Management

The global top five in Executive Education open category are –

1 IMD Business School

2 University of Oxford: SaïdFeatured business school

3 InseadFeatured business school

4 University of Michigan: Ross

5 Stanford Graduate School of Business

In the FT Ranking had released Global MBA Ranking 2020 in February this year too, IIM-B was the top Indian institute followed by ISB.

FT Tanking MBA 2020 rankings were as follows –

Rank 27 IIM-Bangalore

Rank 28 Indian School of Business

Rank 42 IIM-Calcutta

Rank 61 IIM-Ahmedabad.

