IIM-Bangalore, only Indian institute features in QS EMBA rankings 2019

After being ranked number 1 in the NIRF Rankings 2019, under the Management category, IIM-Bangalore has added another feather to its cap. The B-school’s post graduate programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) has been ranked 12th in Asia-Pacific region (APAC) and 61st globally in the QS Executive MBA rankings 2019. This is reflective of IIMB’s mission to nurture innovative global business leaders through holistic and transformative education.

READ | Top 20 MBA colleges in India

Advertising

With the announcement of these rankings, IIM-B has become the only B-school in India to be a part of top 100 B-Schools globally and top 16 in APAC, for the second consecutive year.

NIRF ranking 2019: Top B-school to study

Abhoy K. Ojha, Dean, Programmes, IIMB, said, “The Post Graduate programme in Enterprise Management at IIM Bangalore is designed to make technically qualified managers grow into business leaders. The programme enables them to apply classroom learning to real-life business challenges. It challenges them to analyse, think and act.”

The QS Rankings identify the world’s top universities in individual subject areas so that students who know what subjects they are interested in can find suitable universities. QS Executive MBA Rankings 2019 have been ranking B-schools based on certain parameters such as thought leadership, executive profile, diversity and career outcomes.