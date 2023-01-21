IIM Bangalore one-year executive PGP programme records 100% placements

The 2022-23 batch of the one-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) at IIM Bangalore recorded 100 per cent placement. As per the release, over 90 per cent of the batch was placed within three days of placement week in November 2022 and the rest of the students were placed in a rolling recruitment process, which was completed on January 20.

“Of the 75 students in the batch, 70 students opted for placements. Two are on a sabbatical, one opted out of placements and two started their own ventures. One student from last year’s batch, who had taken a placement holiday, was also placed along with the current batch,” the release states.

This year, include McKinsey, Bain, Accenture, EY, Genpact, Merilytics, Manyavar, Samsung, Aegon Life, Amadeus, TVS Motors, Nucleus Software, Persistent Systems, and Quantiphi were the top recruiters among others.

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management is a one-year fulltime residential programme for experienced professionals who come from diverse sectors.