IIM-Bangalore, Ministry of Skill Development launch Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship

The Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) jointly launched a programme named the ‘Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship’ (MGNF).

Advertising

The two-year fellowship programme will be delivered by IIMB’s Centre of Public Policy (CPP), which is an independent public interest-oriented policy think-tank engaged in pioneering research, teaching, training, and capacity-building.

The MGNF will be launched on a pilot basis in Gujarat, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Eligible fellows will need to have a graduate degree from a recognised university. They must be citizens of India in the age group of 21-30 years.

KP Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “The MGNF is our tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who was a proponent of decentralised planning, as we celebrate his 150th birth anniversary this year.”

Advertising

IIM-B Director G Raghuram said, “The Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship programme is aimed to identify and train a group of young, committed and dynamic individuals, who will leverage the IIM-B ecosystem in management, entrepreneurship and public policy and work with the district administration in strengthening the process of skilling to create a vibrant local district economy. Its unique design will allow the fellows to take academic learning at IIM Bangalore and use it in the field, under faculty mentorship, with the goal of understanding challenges and barriers that the district ecosystem faces in fostering growth and development.”

On satisfactory completion of their engagement as well as the course requirements, the fellows will be awarded a certificate in Public Policy and Management from IIM Bangalore.

The focus of the district immersion is to help the Mahatma Gandhi Fellow negotiate the district-specific challenges in the context of documenting institutional weaknesses at the district level, identifying schemes that work well, undertaking a detailed resource mapping, and formulating a rigorously researched District Development Plan (DDP) that chart out a strategy for economic development at the district that the fellows are assigned to.