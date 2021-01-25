IIM-Bangalore launches healthcare incubation programme, applications open

The application process for eligible candidates is open at the official website. The last date for application is February 15. (Express Photo by DEEPAK G PAWAR/ Representational )

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has invited applications for early-stage start-ups or ventures which “have the potential to increase access and affordability of healthcare in India”. The application process has begun and will conclude on February 15.

Start-ups will be shortlisted based on the viability of the idea and the proposed solution to the problem to be solved. The programme aims to support healthcare innovators and entrepreneurs through their ‘lab to market’ journey, claims the IIM-B. The programme is being offered by NSRCEL – the start-up hub at IIM Bangalore.

Early-stage ventures will be shortlisted for a three-month pre-incubation phase of the programme, where they will be guided by mentors through need assessment, one-on-one interactions, and workshops. The entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to network with more than 800 NSRCEL ventures and connect with the partner networks – Bangalore BioInnovation Center, IIITB Innovation Center SocialAlpha, HCG Academics and others, informed IIM-B.

Post pre-incubation, the ventures will be given an opportunity to pitch to NSRCEL for a 12-month incubation programme. The incubation phase will focus on entrepreneurs getting access to workshops on building their value proposition, impact measurement, leadership capacity building, legal and compliance support, a strategic road map for scaling among others along with funding.

The participants of the NSRCEL healthcare programme will receive continued support after programme completion through webinars, masterclasses, guest lectures, and workshops, the IIM said in an official statement.