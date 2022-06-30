IIM-Bangalore launches certificate progamme in Hospital Management; check details

scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 1:44:21 pm
IIM Bangalore, Hospital managementStudents have time till July 1 to apply. (File image)

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) today launched a Professional Certificate programme in Hospital Management. Interested candidates can apply for this programme on the official website – iimbx.iimb.ac.in/hospital-management.

Students have time till July 1 to apply. This programme will be a combination of lectures, workshops, hands-on projects, case studies, webinars, talks by industry experts, and more, as per the official release of IIM-B. It is being launched under IIM Bangalore’s digital learning initiative IIMBx.

IIM-B Hospital Management programme: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IIM-B website – iimbx.iimb.ac.in/hospital-management.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘apply now’ link.

Step 3: Fill the required details in the application form, such as name, id, phone number, and other professional details.

Step 4: Write 200 words about what motivated you to join this programme.

Step 5: Click on ‘submit’. Download and save for future reference.

Students should remember that they will not get a chance to edit their details.

It will be a 12-month online-synchronous programme which is a blend of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) by IIMB faculty, and live online sessions by industry experts and professionals.

Eligibility

To be eligible for this programme, candidates need to have a background in healthcare and be graduates (10+2+3) in any discipline from a recognised university. A minimum work experience of three to four years in hospital settings is highly recommended. Post-graduates and doctoral students may also apply.

