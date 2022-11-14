IIM Bangalore joins hands with Assam Govt to launch CM’s Young Professional Programme

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Assam to jointly operate the ‘Chief Minister’s Young Professional Programme’ (CMYPP).

The Chief Minister’s Young Professional Programme has been designed by IIM Bangalore and anchored by the school’s Office of Executive Education Programmes. This programme is meant for early career individuals with a post-graduate degree in any field and willing to work in the district.

It will be a blend of academic and district-based work with a staggered academic program spanning 40 days in Guwahati (i.e. off-campus programme).

The first batch of CMYPP will see more than 65 professionals being recruited jointly by the Assam Government and IIM Bangalore. Upon successful completion of the two-year programme, the participants will be awarded a certificate in public policy and management by IIM Bangalore.

Further details regarding the application process and remuneration will soon be announced in the coming weeks. The details will be available at the official IIM Bangalore website — iimb.ac.in.

‘This is a unique initiative where highly skilled people will get an opportunity to contribute at the grassroots level as well as gain academic expertise from a prestigious institute like IIM Bangalore. Endeavours such as these will open the doors of the government to talented people. More detailed announcements relating to this programme will be made shortly. My thanks to the team of IIM Bangalore for partnering with us,” Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said.