IIM-Bangalore appoints Dr Devi Shetty as new chairman

Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) has appointed Devi Prasad Shetty as its new chairman. The decision was taken by the Board of Governors of IIM Bangalore, at its 167th meeting held on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

The term of office of the Chairperson, Board of Governors is four years from October 22, 2018, when Dr Shetty assumes office. “It is a matter of immense happiness that one of the most well-known and respected persons in the field of medicine and in the business of hospital management, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, is IIMB’s Chairperson,” said Professor G. Raghuram, Director, IIM Bangalore.

The search-cum-selection committee (ScSC) of IIM Bangalore, headed by co-founder of Sabre Partners, Rajiv Maliwal, had recommended names of Vinita Bali, former managing director of Britannia industries, renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty and Vikram Kirloskar, non-executive director on the board of Kirloskar Brothers, for the post of chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG), The Indian Express reported on January 27.

Dr Devi Shetty said, “Surgeons are like artists and we approach the world through feel, touch and instinct. However, the world of business is more complicated than an open chest, and only the devotees of technology who can synthesise multiple data points will be able to make good decisions. The companies of the future will invest more into digital assets than bricks or mortar and their managers will have to supervise bots, not humans. So, the management curriculum must evolve to cope with a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

