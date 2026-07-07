IIM Bangalore to launch first overseas campus in Indonesia

India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a series of agreements to expand cooperation in technology, education and innovation, including a plan to establish a campus of IIM Bangalore in Indonesia.

Announcing the decision after talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new campus will serve students from Indonesia as well as the wider ASEAN region.

“We are going to establish a campus of India’s prestigious management institute, IIM Bangalore, in Indonesia; this will greatly benefit the youth across the entire ASEAN region,” Modi said.

The two countries also signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications, digital public infrastructure and startups. Modi said both countries would work together to promote technology collaboration among young people.