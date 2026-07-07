IIM Bangalore to launch first overseas campus in Indonesia

The high-level talks culminated in actionable frameworks designed to leverage this digital fluency, particularly through institutional collaborations and shared public platforms.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 7, 2026 12:56 PM IST
IIM BangaloreIIM Bangalore ranked 64th this year, dropping 14 places from 50 last year. (Photo: : iimb.ac.in)
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India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a series of agreements to expand cooperation in technology, education and innovation, including a plan to establish a campus of IIM Bangalore in Indonesia.

Announcing the decision after talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new campus will serve students from Indonesia as well as the wider ASEAN region.

“We are going to establish a campus of India’s prestigious management institute, IIM Bangalore, in Indonesia; this will greatly benefit the youth across the entire ASEAN region,” Modi said.

The two countries also signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications, digital public infrastructure and startups. Modi said both countries would work together to promote technology collaboration among young people.

The leaders also agreed to expand cooperation in the space sector through joint research, technology sharing and capacity building. Modi said India and Indonesia would continue to build on their long-standing partnership in space.

The announcement came during Modi’s official visit to Indonesia, the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also include Australia and New Zealand.

The move follows the international expansion of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, which became the first IIM to establish an overseas campus. The institute announced plans for its Dubai campus during its 60th convocation in the previous year, with Director Bharat Bhasker saying the first programme would begin in September last year. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the campus was signed with Dubai authorities as part of India’s push to internationalise higher education.

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The IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus was formally inaugurated on September 11, at Dubai International Academic City by Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The campus currently offers a one-year full-time MBA programme designed for experienced professionals, making it the first full-fledged international campus of any Indian Institute of Management.

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