IIM Bangalore elects Srivardhini Jha as NSRCEL chief

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has appointed Srivardhini Jha as the chairperson of NSRCEL, the startup incubator at IIM Bangalore.

Prof. Jha is Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at IIM Bangalore. She has been working as a researcher and teacher interested in innovation and entrepreneurship. Her research interests include innovation strategy of Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) in emerging markets, innovation in the Indian startup ecosystem and social entrepreneurship.

Read | IIM Bangalore concludes summer placements with 539 internship offers

She has industry background in leading initiatives to build innovation/ entrepreneurship capacity in the local ecosystem and has pursued rigorous and practice-relevant research.

Before joining IIM Bangalore, she worked as a researcher with the McGill Centre for the Convergence of Health and Economics. She has a PhD in Corporate Strategy and Policy from IIM Bangalore, an MS in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University and a BTech in Information Science and Engineering from Bangalore University.

Prior to moving into academia, she held several senior managerial positions at Microsoft, Sun Microsystems and Infosys.

“Entrepreneurship will play a major role in propelling India towards becoming a US $5 trillion economy. As a prominent center for entrepreneurial learning, NSRCEL is uniquely positioned to nurture and grow entrepreneurs and their ventures at scale and contribute to nation building. During my tenure, I would like to see NSRCEL make a significant positive impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India,” she said.