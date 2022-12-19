scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

IIM Bangalore elects Srivardhini Jha as NSRCEL chief

Before joining IIM Bangalore, she worked as a researcher with the McGill Centre for the Convergence of Health and Economics.

Srivardhini Jha, Incubation centre, IIM BangalorePrior to moving into academia, she held several senior managerial positions at Microsoft, Sun Microsystems and Infosys. (File image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has appointed Srivardhini Jha as the chairperson of NSRCEL, the startup incubator at IIM Bangalore.

Prof. Jha is Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at IIM Bangalore. She has been working as a researcher and teacher interested in innovation and entrepreneurship. Her research interests include innovation strategy of Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) in emerging markets, innovation in the Indian startup ecosystem and social entrepreneurship.

Read |IIM Bangalore concludes summer placements with 539 internship offers

She has industry background in leading initiatives to build innovation/ entrepreneurship capacity in the local ecosystem and has pursued rigorous and practice-relevant research.

Before joining IIM Bangalore, she worked as a researcher with the McGill Centre for the Convergence of Health and Economics. She has a PhD in Corporate Strategy and Policy from IIM Bangalore, an MS in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University and a BTech in Information Science and Engineering from Bangalore University.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

Prior to moving into academia, she held several senior managerial positions at Microsoft, Sun Microsystems and Infosys.

“Entrepreneurship will play a major role in propelling India towards becoming a US $5 trillion economy. As a prominent center for entrepreneurial learning, NSRCEL is uniquely positioned to nurture and grow entrepreneurs and their ventures at scale and contribute to nation building. During my tenure, I would like to see NSRCEL make a significant positive impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India,” she said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 03:16:25 pm
Next Story

More than half a dozen leggies in domestic cricket can go on to play for India: Amit Mishra

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close