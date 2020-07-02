IIM-Bangalore best for executive MBA in India, two Indian institutes in Global 100: QS Ranking

IIM Bangalore campus (File Photo) IIM Bangalore campus (File Photo)

At global rank 36, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is the best B-School in India as per the QS Global Executive MBA ranking 2020. There are only two Indian institutes in the global 100. The second is the Indian School of Business (ISB). IIM-Kozhikode has missed the position by one number as it was ranked at 101 with its MBA programme for working executives. Globally, MBA for executives by Wharton Business School remains the top-ranked institute.

IIM-B has not only jumped 25 places as compared to last year but is also the only Indian institute in the top 50 globally. The QS EMBA World Rankings 2020 also place IIM Bangalore’s programme in the ninth position in the APAC region. This year, 141 programmes have been included in the list of global rankings, while 20 joint programmes are enumerated in a separate list. In the region-wise ranking, three Indian institutes made it to the top 20. While IIM-B was ranked 9. Both IIM-Kozhikode and ISB were in the 15+ band.

India Colleges in the global ranking:

Rank 26: IIM-B’s executive PGPM

Rank 81: ISB’ PGP in Management for Senior Executives

Rank 101: IIM Kozhikode’s MBA programme for working executives

Global top 10:

Rank 1: Wharton’s MBA for Executives

Rank 2: IESE Business School’s Global Executive MBA

Rank 3: HEC Paris’ Executive MBA

Rank 4: MIT (Sloan)’s Executive MBA

Rank 5: London Business School’s Executive MBA



Rank 6: Chicago (Booth)’s executive MBA

Rank 7: INSEAD’s Global Executive MBA

Rank 8: Oxford (Said) executive MBA

Rank 9: UCLA’s executive MBA

Rank 10: Berkeley (Haas) Executive MBA

APAC top 10

Rank 1: Chicago (Booth) — Executive MBA

Rank 2: INSEAD — Global Executive MBA

Rank 3: National University of Singapore Business School — Executive MBA

Rank 4: CUHK Business School — Executive MBA

Rank 5: Nanyang Business School — Executive MBA

Rank 6: CEIBS — Global Executive MBA

Rank 7: Ivey Business School – Executive MBA

Rank 8: Melbourne Business School — Execitive MBA

Rank 9: IIM Bangalore — Executive PGPM

Rank 10: UNSW — MBA executive

The QS ranking considered the reputation of the business school, academics and employers, as well as the demographics of its EMBA cohort, salary uplift post-graduation and other parameters to rank the best EMBA programmes from around the world.

For India’s best – IIM-B, the best score was obtained in a career outcome metric with 86.8 score out of 100. In a statement issued by IIM-B, Director Professor G Raghuram observed that the school’s commitment towards evoking thought leadership and offering distinct career outcomes had been recognised. “It is good to break new ground and put India on the global education map,” he said.

