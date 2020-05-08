IIM-Bangalore begins EPGP batch digitally

IIM-Bangalore e-inaugurates the batch. IIM-Bangalore e-inaugurates the batch.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has inaugurated its one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) batch of 2020-21, virtually. IIM-B has become the third to commence its academic cycle amid the lockdown, earlier IIM-Calcutta and IIM-Ahmedabad have also started their classes online.

A total of 73 students joined IIM-Bangalore’s EPGP this year of which 10 per cent were female students. The average work experience of the cohort is seven years, with minimum experience of five and a maximum of 11 years, the institute informed. As many as 85 per cent of the students are from an engineering background. Majority of the professionals hail from the private sector followed by public sector, government, and NGOs. The manufacturing sector (14 students) dominates the current cohort.

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, India, who was chief guest at the inauguration ceremony said, “‘Be resilient, find opportunities in crisis, and reinvent yourself”.

“This is the era of sustainability, responsibility, and how we give back to society. It is time we shift from a traditional form of learning to innovative learning. We should be adaptive to change, share knowledge, and be courageous to fight the odds,” she added.

Rajat Mathur, Principal at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and EPGP alumnus, also address the batch through video conferencing, “As you transition from a professional to a student, you may have to unlearn and innovatively relearn some lessons with an open mind. Create a competitive advantage for yourself by identifying your differentiating skills and play on them to step up. Leverage your strengths and skills and collaborate with your classmates to solve organisational problems. Do not let biases from your past affect your learning. As a leader, you will be projected as an epitome of ethics. You not only represent yourself, but the brand too.”

