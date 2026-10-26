IIM-Bangalore, Axis Bank to establish Centre of Economics at their new UG campus

Axis Bank and the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up the Centre of Economics at the IIMB–Dorabji Tata School of Undergraduate Studies, the institute’s new campus in Jigani, Bengaluru.
As per IIM-B, under the partnership, Axis Bank will support the construction and operationalisation of the centre within the Integrated Academic and Administrative Block in Phase I of the campus. The collaboration will also cover faculty development, research and need-and merit-based scholarships for students.
The centre will focus on economics education integrating quantitative and computational learning, data analysis and empirical research to address real-world economic challenges. Its curriculum, as per the institute, will be aligned with global standards, with an emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and contemporary research.
Speaking about the partnership, Vijay Mulbagal, Group Head – Wholesale Bank Coverage, Corporate Salary, Sustainability & CSR at Axis Bank, said the collaboration aims to strengthen undergraduate education and research through globally benchmarked academic programmes.
Prof U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-charge of IIM Bangalore, said: “The Centre will contribute to creating an environment where students and faculty can engage deeply with the determinants of global and national development. The support from Axis Bank will enable us to strengthen academic infrastructure and create opportunities that advance the School’s mission of developing a world-class undergraduate institution.”
The IIMB–Dorabji Tata School of Undergraduate Studies welcomed its first batch in August 2026. A total of 80 students were selected for its Bachelor of Science (Honours) programmes in Data Sciences and Economics from nearly 12,000 applicants.
Of the inaugural batch, 40 students will pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a minor in Data Sciences at the Axis Bank Centre of Economics.
The school aims to develop an interdisciplinary undergraduate education model combining disciplinary knowledge with quantitative skills and data-driven applications.