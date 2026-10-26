IIM-Bangalore, Axis Bank to establish Centre of Economics at their new UG campus

Axis Bank and the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up the Centre of Economics at the IIMB–Dorabji Tata School of Undergraduate Studies, the institute’s new campus in Jigani, Bengaluru.

As per IIM-B, under the partnership, Axis Bank will support the construction and operationalisation of the centre within the Integrated Academic and Administrative Block in Phase I of the campus. The collaboration will also cover faculty development, research and need-and merit-based scholarships for students.

The centre will focus on economics education integrating quantitative and computational learning, data analysis and empirical research to address real-world economic challenges. Its curriculum, as per the institute, will be aligned with global standards, with an emphasis on interdisciplinary learning and contemporary research.